Sheldon & Unity Christian advance in district openers

Sheldon improved to 18-4 with a win over Cherokee on Monday night.
--BOYS BASKETBALL
Hartington CC 82 Wagner, SD 36 F
East Sac County 68 Missouri Valley 32 F
So. Central Calhoun 57 AC/GC 43 F
Woodbine 58 Heartland Christian 26 F
Sheldon 77 Cherokee 45 F
Wayne 53 Crofton 51 F
Unity Christian 69 Emmetsburg 32 F
GT/RA 49 H-M-S 38 F
Sioux Central 54 MMC/RU 45 F
Tri-Center 65 OA-BCIG 34 F
Estherville LC 51 Okoboji 48 F
Ridge View 81 River Valley 21 F
West Lyon 79 Sibley-Ocheyedan 55 F
CC-Everly 55 Trinity Christian 44 F
Manson-NW Web. 60 WB-Mallard 38 F
West Harrison 56 Whiting 23 F
Ponca 53 Wynot 34 F
--GIRLS BASKETBALL
Elkhorn Valley 59 Clearwater-Orchard 41 F
Plainview 56 Laurel-Conc/Cole. 39 F
Tekamah-Herman 53 Logan View 21 F
Norfolk Catholic 63 Madison 30 F
Neligh-Oakdale 45 Niobrara-Verdigre 42 F
Homer 69 Wakefield 48 F
Emerson-Hubbard 53 Walthill 40 F
Battle Creek 45 Wisner-Pilger 39 F