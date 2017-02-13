Sheldon & Unity Christian advance in district openers - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Sheldon & Unity Christian advance in district openers

By Brad Pautsch, Sports Director
Sheldon improved to 18-4 with a win over Cherokee on Monday night. Sheldon improved to 18-4 with a win over Cherokee on Monday night.

--BOYS BASKETBALL
Hartington CC 82 Wagner, SD 36 F  
East Sac County 68 Missouri Valley 32 F  
So. Central Calhoun 57 AC/GC 43 F  
Woodbine 58 Heartland Christian 26 F  
Sheldon 77 Cherokee 45 F  
Wayne 53 Crofton 51 F  
Unity Christian 69 Emmetsburg 32 F  
GT/RA 49 H-M-S 38 F  
Sioux Central 54 MMC/RU 45 F  
Tri-Center 65 OA-BCIG 34 F  
Estherville LC 51 Okoboji 48 F  
Ridge View 81 River Valley 21 F  
West Lyon 79 Sibley-Ocheyedan 55 F  
CC-Everly 55 Trinity Christian 44 F  
Manson-NW Web. 60 WB-Mallard 38 F  
West Harrison 56 Whiting 23 F  
Ponca 53 Wynot 34 F  

--GIRLS BASKETBALL
Elkhorn Valley 59 Clearwater-Orchard 41 F  
Plainview 56 Laurel-Conc/Cole. 39 F  
Tekamah-Herman 53 Logan View 21 F  
Norfolk Catholic 63 Madison 30 F  
Neligh-Oakdale 45 Niobrara-Verdigre 42 F  
Homer 69 Wakefield 48 F  
Emerson-Hubbard 53 Walthill 40 F  
Battle Creek 45 Wisner-Pilger 39 F 

