Ernst meets with U.S. Supreme Court nominee Neil Gorsuch

Posted:
By Matt Breen, Evening Anchor
WASHINGTON (NBC) -

U.S. Supreme Court nominee Neil Gorsuch continued to make the rounds on Capitol Hill before his confirmation hearings.

Gorsuch met with U.S. Senator Joni Ernst, of Iowa, Monday afternoon.

In a statement made two weeks ago, Ernst said Gorsuch is "well-respected" and "eminently qualified" and urged a move to quickly fill the Supreme Court vacancy.

Monday afternoon, Ernst released this statement on her meeting with Gorsuch:

“One would be hard-pressed to dispute the academic credentials and intellectual rigor of Judge Neil Gorsuch. During the course of Judge Gorsuch’s ten-year judicial career, his opinions have reflected not only his outstanding legal acumen, but also his respect for the Constitution and a Scalia-like ability to explain his decisions.
 
“The people spoke last November, and our new president has put forward a well-respected nominee who the Senate has previously confirmed with unanimous support. It’s time for Washington to work together - as our constituents expect us to do -to confirm a nominee who will defend the rule of law.
 
“From my conversation with Judge Gorsuch, I believe he is dedicated to interpreting the text of the Constitution and statutes as they are written - rather than attempting to legislate from the bench. I look forward to moving ahead to fill the Supreme Court vacancy with this eminently-qualified nominee, and I thank him for his willingness to serve his country in this critically important role.”

