Ernst meets with U.S. Supreme Court nominee Neil Gorsuch

U.S. Supreme Court nominee Neil Gorsuch continued to make the rounds on Capitol Hill before his confirmation hearings.

Gorsuch met with U.S. Senator Joni Ernst, of Iowa, Monday afternoon.

In a statement made two weeks ago, Ernst said Gorsuch is "well-respected" and "eminently qualified" and urged a move to quickly fill the Supreme Court vacancy.

Monday afternoon, Ernst released this statement on her meeting with Gorsuch:

“One would be hard-pressed to dispute the academic credentials and intellectual rigor of Judge Neil Gorsuch. During the course of Judge Gorsuch’s ten-year judicial career, his opinions have reflected not only his outstanding legal acumen, but also his respect for the Constitution and a Scalia-like ability to explain his decisions.



“The people spoke last November, and our new president has put forward a well-respected nominee who the Senate has previously confirmed with unanimous support. It’s time for Washington to work together - as our constituents expect us to do -to confirm a nominee who will defend the rule of law.



“From my conversation with Judge Gorsuch, I believe he is dedicated to interpreting the text of the Constitution and statutes as they are written - rather than attempting to legislate from the bench. I look forward to moving ahead to fill the Supreme Court vacancy with this eminently-qualified nominee, and I thank him for his willingness to serve his country in this critically important role.”