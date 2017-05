The South Sioux City school board approved a contract for the district's new superintendent.



Todd Strom was named the new school leader on January 9th.



He took over for Vernon Fisher, who resigned.



Strom had served as the district's assistant superintendent for the past two years.



According to the district's director of business operations, Strom's first year salary for this year is projected to be about $168,000.



That total would account for half the year Strom served as assistant superintendent, and half the year as superintendent.



Next school year's he's expected to make more than $193,000.