PHOTOS: Officials in California are cautiously optimistic that the Oroville Dam will hold

In northern California, crews are still working to shore up a damaged spillway at the Oroville Dam.



The structure is holding and the catastrophic flooding officials feared has not happened.

Cautious optimism in Oroville California. The Oroville Dam, the country's tallest, is holding and water levels are dropping.



A massive hole opened in the emergency spillway Sunday and eroded land around the spillway and dam.



Crews have been breaking rocks and dropping them on the site in hopes they will provide erosion protection.



Rep. John Garamendi said, "With these rocks going in place, the risk factor is reduced. Not eliminated but reduced.



The mandatory evacuation order has not been lifted.



Residents described the terrifying moments when they fled the town Sunday night.



Brianne Lawrence, Oroville evacuee said, "It was gridlocked. Trying to get on the on-ramps, people kept going like this. They were crazy driving causing accidents so it made it harder for everybody else to get out.



Pat Dailey, Yuba City evacuee said, "We slept in the car and oh, it was miserable. We didn't sleep. We just - we were awake. There was people walking and people talking all night long.



But not everyone got out: no. I have family that lives further up and outside of town, so if anything were to happen we'd just slide that direction.



Governor Jerry Brown has asked for federal assistance for the three counties affected and he's waiting for a response from the president.



Authorities said now the goal here is to lower the lake's level by some 50 feet in anticipation of more rain beginning Wednesday or Thursday. Parts of California could see some eight-to-12 inches of rainfall by the end of the weekend. That's on top of 25-inches that have already fallen this year. Nearly a year's worth of rain, in just the last six weeks.



Crews are working to repair the spillway as quickly as possible since more storms are expected in the region later this week.