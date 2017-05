If you don't have a sweetheart for Valentine's Day, a Wisconsin bakery has you covered.



At Tamara's the Cake Guru in Oshkosh, Wisconsin, they're making cookies with special messages for singles.



The phrases include "Love Stinks", "Netflix is My Love", and other comical sayings.



They say its catered to people that might not be a fan of the holiday.



Robyn Holstein, Tamara's the Cake Guru said, "Not everybody has a valentine and some people don't enjoy this time of year so we don't want to leave them out so we did some anti valentines cookie and cupcakes for them and it has been a big hit."



Do you celebrate Valentine's Day?