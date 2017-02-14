Gorgeous looking Valentine's Day & mild too

We started off our workweek beautifully across Siouxland with mild temps and abundant sunshine and our Valentine's Day will feature much of the same. Temperatures will be just a little bit cooler due to NW flow taking back over with temps expected to top out in the upper 40s. Winds will be a bit breezy as well with some gusts near 30 mph possible out of the NW. So I'd say take a jacket with you if you have a nice dinner planned tonight! High pressure will continue to build in giving us quiet conditions with lots of sunshine right through today and into the next 5 really. As high pressure moves east tomorrow, that will allow SW winds to move back in and this will surge up our highs into the 50s and 60s come Thursday.

The warmest air of the season looks to arrive on Friday with temperatures climbing into the upper 60s! Highs stay above average into the weekend as well with near 60° highs expected through Monday. We look to stay dry through the weekend with our next chance of rain arriving on President's Day as a cold front looks to swing through the region.

Meteorologist T.J. Springer