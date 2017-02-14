Hundreds weigh in on bill that could change collective bargaining in Iowa

Hundreds of people packed the cramped former Supreme Court chambers Monday night to weigh in on a bill that could change collective bargaining in Iowa.

A new bill up for debate at the Iowa Legislature threatens to change the state's collective bargaining agreement.



The bill proposes diminished negotiating power for labor union members.

Under the current agreement, public employees are awarded the opportunity to discuss salary and other benefits like health care, additional wages, and seniority.

That will be done away with if a majority of lawmakers in the state House and Senate approve, and Governor Terry Branstad signs the bill.

Representative Tim Kacena, of Sioux City, is a former firefighter. He made it a point to fight this bill when he took office this year.

"We hope that they will vote with their hearts and that they will listen to the people out there," said Iowa House Representative from Sioux City, (D) Timothy Kacena. "I saw grown men cry this week. It is just devastating what they have done. They know what they're doing is wrong, but they're going to follow their guard money and support the people that put them in office at this time."

The legislation would do away with union benefits.

Public bargaining rights would reduce to negotiating only a base salary.

State employers would also be given the right to terminate workers without cause.

Sioux City education officials say these changes could tempt teachers to hop the border for school districts in Nebraska or South Dakota.

"We have Sioux Falls that teachers can go to and bargain," said Director of the Sioux City Education Association, Bruce Lear. "We have Omaha, we have Lincoln. Teachers will not be silenced. We need a voice, and we're going to have a voice, one way or another."

Supporters of a shift in CBA rights say it will level the playing field between public and private workers, and create competitive wages for the best workers.

Republican say the CBA weights heavily on Iowa taxpayers, and reforms would free up money for Iowa school districts, cities, and counties.

Union workers' chants ring loudly, but, with a Republican-led House, Senate, and a Republican governor, their voices could be silenced.

The Speaker's office has indicated debate may continue at the end of the week.



See Iowa Senate File 213 full text here: https://www.legis.iowa.gov/legislation/BillBook?ga=87&ba=SF213 and Iowa House File 291 here: https://www.legis.iowa.gov/legislation/BillBook?ga=87&ba=HF291