Flynn steps down

National Security Advisor Michael Flynn resigned late last night after reports surfaced that he may have discussed sanctions against the Russians before the President was sworn into office.

In his letter to the President, he says he briefed the Vice President "and others with incomplete information regarding" his phone calls with the Russian ambassador.

Democrats jumped on the information that Flynn may have discussed sanctions against the Russians before President Donald Trump was sworn into office. "What concerns me is he, if the allegations are true, has misled the country about something as serious as secret communications with the Russian ambassador designed to undermine U.S. policy. That's about as serious as it gets," said Rep. Adam Schiff, (D) California.

Flynn says he's not 100-percent sure what he discussed during the calls with the Russian Ambassador which is now part of a larger congressional intelligence investigation.

Retired Army General Keith Kellogg takes over as Acting National Security Advisor.

This, as North Korea continues to test the Trump Administration.

The White House wants to move quickly to replace him.

Several people considered as possible candidates will be meeting the President today.

Not backing down following a missile test over the weekend. "North Korea is a big, big problem and we will deal with that very strongly," said President Donald Trump.

The President taking time out of his meeting with the Canadian Prime Minister to address that issue.

Edward Lawrence, NBC News.