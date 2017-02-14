Western Iowa students prepare 40,000 meals for kids in need - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Western Iowa students prepare 40,000 meals for kids in need

Posted:
By Jenny Lenzini, Multimedia News Producer
DUNLAP, Iowa (KTIV) -

Students at a western Iowa school district spent Valentine's Day helping the hungry.

The gym at Boyer Valley High School was transformed into an assembly line.

Students put together 40,000 meals for kids in need.

The donations were put on a truck for Meals of the Heartland.

Two seniors Alec Lapke and Bailey Schaben organized the event for their community service project with the help of their agricultural education teacher, Rachel Stoberl.

They raised $4,000 for the project and received a match from the state of Iowa.
 

