Teen heart health and Teen Heart Expo

This year at Mercy Medical Center, they are holding their annual Heart Expo and our second annual Teen Heart Expo.

This year's Teen portion is expanding and will include more great activities for Teens to learn about their heart and about heart health.

This year's additions include a 6 foot game of Operation complete with lights and sounds, additional health screenings, a live EKG demonstration, a life size model of a heart and a short presentation by our Health Coach about Sudden Cardiac Death in Teens and young adults.

The goal with this event is to teach teenagers the impactful choices they make now can have on their heart health.

Shannon Patton, the Coordinator of Community Health Education at Mercy Medical Center joined us live in the studios.