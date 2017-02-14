Siouxland couple remembers 63 years together on Valentine's Day

Don and Lois Larson have shared 63 years together.



This Valentine's Day Don gave Lois a special gift.



It was a corsage that he regifted to her from a past occasion.



"I used to buy her and her mother each one." said Don Larson.



This triggered a trip down memory lane for the couple.



Don and Lois have a history of sweet gestures toward one another.



"Used to years ago buy her a box of candy." said Don.



Though they've changed some over time.



"He doesn't do that anymore! I don't know what the problem is." said Lois.



"You're sweet enough!" said Don.



They've made lasting memories over the years.



One of their happiest was when Don proposed to Lois.



Though It did make for a nerve-wracking night for her.



"I knew he had it and he wouldn't get it out of his pocket and I thought 'when is he ever going to do this? why isn't he doing this?' Finally about midnight I think he got it out and asked me." said Lois.



They have been married since 1953.



But lately they've gone through some changes.



Last year Lois moved into a nursing home.



"On her birthday she fell and broke her leg. So she's been here since the 8th of August. And we've got this nice place in Dakota City but with my age I just didn't feel like I could keep it up the way it should be." said Don.



So Don moved into assisted living at the same facility to be near her.



In spite of the move, they say their relationship is as strong as ever.



"We're more together now than we were when we were living at the house." said Don.



The Larsons say the secret to having a long-lasting relationship is patience.



"Just give it a chance. Don't just, you know, get married and then have an argument and say, 'okay this is it' and leave. You've got to give it a chance, you've got to give time to whatever endeavor you have, you have to give it time. And a marriage is definitely an endeavor." said Lois.