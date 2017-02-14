A calmer day coming to Siouxland Wednesday

For the fifth day in a row, Siouxland got to enjoy another above average day with several more of those to come.

The northwest wind was a little strong today but it will come down tonight with Wednesday looking to be a much calmer day.

Highs on Wednesday will be very similar to what we saw on Tuesday.

Better warming starts to move in on Thursday when highs go into the upper 50s to near 60 degrees.

And we won't be done with the warming yet. Friday's highs have a chance of reaching the mid 60s for some of us in Siouxland and we'll still be under a sunny sky.

Saturday may be just a few degrees cooler with Sunday possibly bouncing back up a bit into the low 60s.

A system could start to spread some rain our direction for the beginning of next week with a chance of rain showers on Monday and possibly even a rumble of thunder.

We'll still stay mild on the back side of that system as we'll go back to partly cloudy skies on Tuesday with highs still in the mid 50s.