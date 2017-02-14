South Sioux City, Big Ox Energy will no longer pay for displaced homeowners' hotel rooms

Tuesday brought a costly crossroads for people forced out of their homes, in South Sioux City, by a foul odor from the Big Ox Energy plant. The city and Big Ox will no longer pay for their hotel rooms.

Without the city or Big Ox covering their cost, residents face an uncertain future. They have to choose whether to move back homes they claim are still unsafe, or find somewhere else to go.

"Well, we specifically asked the city last night at the council meeting if we could put a camper in our driveway, if there was an ordinance against it, and the city attorney said even if there was an ordinance against it so that we, under these circumstances, we could stay in our driveways and not pay to park a camper somewhere. I don't know what that does for sewage, I don't know what that does for our water or our electricity or any of that and at least we're back in our own neighborhood again," says Mike Klassen, a displaced resident.

Klassen says there are way too many safety hazards. He says the city won't tell the residents what the gas is that's in their homes.

In an email, City Administrator Lance Hedquist said testing in homes for hydrogen sulfide has resulted in "no issues." Hedquist also said testing of the sewer lines for hydrogen sulfide remains low.