South Sioux City crews cut down trees in city for future project

On this Valentines Day, residents in South Sioux City woke up to the romantic sound of chainsaws.

Tuesday morning, crews teamed up with three Nebraska State Forest workers to cut down trees.

The trees, from city parks, are being cut due to storm damage and aging.

The city will use these trees for lumber for a future project.

"We're going to use them for a project that we're going to do in the spring, where we're going to build a little cabin building thing at the orchard site. And that building will be 325 square feet," said South Sioux City Parks Director, Gene Maffit.

Officials plan on drying out the lumber before they begin building.

The project will be designed and built in South Sioux City by University of Nebraska Architectural students.