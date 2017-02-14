Wagner named new head football coach at Briar Cliff

After 21 wins and 78 losses over the last nine years, the Briar Cliff football program needs help. In 14 seasons, BCU's best season were in 2009 and 2013, when they went 4-7. The Chargers went just 1-10 last season and introduced a new head coach Tuesday.

Dennis Wagner will now lead the Briar Cliff football program. Wagner spent the last five years at Liberty University, an FCS school in Virginia. Before that, he was the head coach at Western Carolina, and was the offensive line coach at Nebraska from '04 to '07 and was also an assistant at Fresno State.

Siouxland fans may remember him as the head coach at Wayne State from 1989 to 1995. A native of Radcliffe, Iowa, this is a homecoming for Wagner.

"All expressed the desire they have for Briar Cliff to be successful and they have a vision of how they're going to do it," said Wagner. "Together we can get that done but that was our main thing is, I wanted to make sure the people that I have to answer to are on the same page. They understand that football is a key to any university. It's going to bring positive things to the school."

During his time at Wayne State, Wagner turned around the Wildcat program and had a 44-37-1 record. In 2005, he was inducted into the Wayne State Hall of Fame. He faces a similar rebuilding challenge at Briar Cliff, but he knows it won't be a quick fix.

"It's not going to happen overnight but I expect it to be visual," said Wagner. "I want the success to be known right away. I want people that are Briar Cliff boosters and alumni and fans to say there's no doubt they're a better football team that they were a year ago."

In all, Wagner has more than 20 years of experience at the NCAA Division 1 level.