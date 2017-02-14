Woodbury County Emergency Services receives salary increase

Several county departments are learning whether they will be able to add staff next year as Woodbury County Supervisors comb through budget requests.

Emergency Services made its request Tuesday for two full-time operations officers, and salary increases to make their jobs more competitive.

The supervisors voted down the possibility of adding two new employees.

"We reviewed several approval requests. Some of them were related to hiring full time employees," said Matthew Ung, chairperson for the Woodbury County Board of Supervisors. "We did not approve those today because we did approve some of those last year and this isn't a guaranteed thing where we're going to approve new employees every year. We need to vet these issues carefully we also have an uncertain climate from some budget funds this year."

The supervisors did agree to give a third of the requested salary increase.

The department will receive about $9,500 to be divided and added to salaries of its six current employees.

"Other services in the area that are hiring the same kind of people are about six to eight thousand more dollars than we are," said Gary Brown, Woodbury County Emergency Management Director. "So, we're trying to get that bumped up a little bit so once we have openings, we can be competitive with, against other services who are trying to get the same group of people to work for them."

They will be looking at other phases to possibility provide more increases in the future.

Brown says employees currently earn about $43,000 a year in comparison to other agencies that require the same skill sets.

A salary increase will make their essential positions more competitive in a job that keeps the community safe.