UPDATE: Iowa Legislature debates collective bargaining bill

Update:

Debate began Tuesday, on a bill that could radically reform Iowa's collective bargaining law.

It it's passed, it would severely limit the areas of a contract that unions could negotiate for it's members.

The Iowa Senate debated for 4.5 hours Tuesday before deciding to adjourn for the night, and reconvene in the morning with a vote on the controversial bill expected by the end of the week.

Right now, Iowa's collective bargaining law ensures public workers, like teachers, nurses and correctional officers, can negotiate issues including health insurance, extra pay and grievances.

The bill would specifically prohibit those discussions.

Among those in favor of reforming the collective bargaining law is Republican Steve Holt, of Denison.

He serves on the House Labor Committee and said in a statement, "The common-sense reforms in this bill will result in a government in Iowa that is more responsive and more efficient, creating the opportunity to reward good employees, while more effectively dealing with those who are not meeting acceptable standards."

But, another northwest Iowa lawmaker, who used to be a member of the Republican party, disagreed.

"We want hardworking employees, that's right, you said that," said Sen. David Johnson, (I) Ocheyedan, IA. "I don't know what the definition of hardworking employees, do you think that could differ among managers? What's hardworking? If you folks believe that there are bad teachers, name me one. If you think there's a bad state employee name me one if you want to be managers of our organized unions."

The Republican-controlled House began discussing the bill Tuesday night, and their debate could last several hours.

Previous Story:

The Iowa Legislature is moving to approve a bill that would cut most collective bargaining rights for public sector employees.

Floor debate began Tuesday afternoon in the Iowa Senate. The Iowa House was scheduled to debate the bill before they adjourned, Tuesday night.

Lawmakers fast-tracked the legislation amid growing protests at the state Capitol. On Monday, hundreds turned out for a public hearing.

Right now, Iowa's collective bargaining law ensures public workers-- like teachers, nurses and correctional officers-- can negotiate issues including health insurance, extra pay and grievances. The bill would specifically prohibit those discussions. "For some reason, they believe public workers are causing extreme problems in Iowa and that's just not true," said Leonard Kraker, President of Sioux City Professional Fire Fighters Association Local 7. "We're here supporting just no fire, but we're here supporting every public worker. We all work together as a team and we all make Iowa a great place to live."

Republican lawmakers in the Iowa House say they will propose some changes to a bill that would eliminate most collective bargaining rights for public sector employees. Rep. Steven Holt, a Denison Republican, said Tuesday that GOP lawmakers plan to restore language in their legislation that under current law requires proper cause for suspensions or firings of workers.

Public sector employees said removing the language would make it easier to fire employees. Holt said Republicans believe there are additional worker protections, but they wanted to avoid confusion.

Other new GOP changes include removing some bargaining issues from a prohibited list that's in the bill. Democrats say the changes are not enough to offset the bill's negative impact.

Wisconsin Governor Scott Walker has spoken with Iowa Republicans as they prepared to vote on the collective bargaining bill. Walker signed a similar bill into law in Wisconsin six years ago. Walker told Iowa Republicans that "ultimately they're going to face some of the same things we faced in terms of attention and potentially protests." Walker says he encouraged them to look at the facts about what happened in Wisconsin and "not just the hype."