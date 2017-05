Casa De Paz held it's first annual King and Queen Valentine's Day Party.

Four finalist were picked by staff and the residents picked the winners.

Margo Sessions was crowed "Queen".

She is known as a sweetheart.

Bill Tellman was honored as "King".

He is well loved by the ladies at Casa De Paz.

The two also received candy and other holiday goodies.

KTIV's Sheila Brummer was on hand to crown the winners at the coronation ceremony.