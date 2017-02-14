CENTSABLE HEALTH: Steak Lettuce Wraps - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

CENTSABLE HEALTH: Steak Lettuce Wraps

1 pound boneless beef steak (strip, flank, etc.)

16 lettuce leaves

2 cups assorted vegetables, sliced into thin strips (cucumber, onion, carrots, bell pepper, peas)

1/2 cup frozen shelled edamame, thawed

1/4 cup prepared balsamic vinaigrette

1/3 cup crumbled cheese, optional

1/3 cup chopped almonds, optional

2 tsp paprika

2 garlic cloves, minced

1 tsp black pepper

PREHEAT broiler. COMBINE rub ingredients and press evenly onto steaks. BROIL steaks for 10-15 minutes, turning halfway through, or until internal temperature reaches 145°F. LET steaks rest 3 to 5 minutes then CARVE into slices.

TOP lettuce leaves with remaining ingredients and SERVE immediately.

SERVINGS: 16 lettuce wraps

TOTAL TIME: 25 minutes

