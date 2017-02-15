Harrison Ford in incident with passenger plane at California airport

Actor Harrison Ford is safe one day after a serious incident took place while he was piloting his plane.



NBC News has learned that Ford was coming in for a landing on Monday when he apparently landed in the wrong place.



Air traffic controllers instructed Harrison ford to land on Runway 20 left, but Ford instead landed on a taxiway parallel to the runway.



Landing on a taxiway instead of a runway is a clear FAA violation.



While landing on the taxiway at John Wayne Airport in Orange County, California, Ford flew over an American Airlines jet that was holding in position before taxiing out for departure.



Air traffic control recordings captured Harrison Ford asking whether the American flight was supposed to be underneath him as he landed.



Harrison Ford is an experienced pilot and collector of vintage planes.



In 2015, ford crash landed on the Santa Monica Golf Course after an engine failure.