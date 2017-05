President Donald Trump is responding to all the buzz about his national security adviser Michael Flynn resigning over Flynn's pre-inauguration conversations about sanctions with a Russian ambassador.



Trump tweeted Wednesday morning that a Russia connection is "non-sense," and he says "The fake news media is going crazy."



Trump also says the news reports are "merely an attempt to cover-up the many mistakes made in Hillary Clinton's losing campaign."

This Russian connection non-sense is merely an attempt to cover-up the many mistakes made in Hillary Clinton's losing campaign. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 15, 2017