Women arrested over death of Kim Jong Un's half-brother

Women arrested over death of Kim Jong Un's half-brother

Posted:
(NBC News) -

Malaysian police are continuing with their investigation at Kuala Lumpur International Airport Wednesday, two days after Kim Jong Nam, the estranged half-brother of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, died on his way to the hospital from the airport.

A Malaysian police official said the cause of Kim's death was not yet known, and that a post mortem would be carried out.

According to the official, Kim had been planning to travel to Macau on Monday when he fell ill at a terminal of Kuala Lumpur International Airport.

Malaysian officials said Kim told medical workers that he had been attacked with a chemical spray at the airport.

Malaysian police say they have arrested a woman in connection with Kim's death.

