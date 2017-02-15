A little warmer for our Wednesday

Our above average stretch continues as we ring in mid-week with temperatures expected to be just a little bit warmer than what they were yesterday as SW winds take back over. Highs look to top out right around 60° as high pressure begins moving east. We'll still see a beautiful sunny day, along with calming winds. The real warming arrives tomorrow as southerly flow really ramps up allowing temps to soar to near record levels with highs surging into the upper 60s. Sunshine continues right into this weekend but a trough is set to move through Saturday and that will allow temperatures to fall back into the upper 50s.

A few more clouds arrive on Sunday out ahead of a system that could bring some showers overnight into the day on Monday. We can't even rule out a rumble of thunder or two as there will be some instability on the warmer side of this system which is where Siouxland will be situated. We could see a lingering shower into our Tuesday before high pressure moves back in. Highs will rebound back into the mid 60s both Sunday and Monday and remain in the 60s right through the middle of next week. A cooling trend does look to take place though behind the system with colder temperatures expected for the latter half of next week.

Meteorologist T.J. Springer