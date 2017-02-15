'Firefall' to illuminate Horsetail Fall in Yosemite National Park

Take a look at this image of mother nature at its finest.



It's the 'Firefall' at Yosemite National Park in California, hundreds of spectators gather for the chance to witness the phenomenon.



Around this time of year, the setting sun hits Horsetail Fall at just the right angle and can make it naturally illuminate.



There needs to be enough snowmelt to feed the waterfall, the water's temperature can't be too warm or too cold and the western sky must be clear at sunset.



If everything comes together and conditions are just right, the Yosemite Firefall will light up like this for about ten minutes.