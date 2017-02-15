Trump welcomes Netanyahu

President Donald Trump welcomes Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to the White House to discuss the Palestinian situation and Iranian nuclear arms deal.

President Donald Trump welcomed Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to the White House Wednesday amid reports that the president will not press for a two-state solution to end the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

That's a departure from two decades of U.S. leaders advocating a Jewish Israel and an Arab Palestine as the only solution to bring peace to the Middle East.

Netanyahu made clear again he thinks there are other options.

"We have to look for new ways, new ideas on how to reinstate them and how to move peace forward," Netanyahu said.

Netanyahu has always encouraged Jewish settlements, especially in the Palestinian West Bank.

Formal talks between the president and prime minister that began after their news conference are also expected to cover Netanyahu's continued opposition to the U.S.-Iran nuclear agreement and Mr. Trump's promise to move the U.S. embassy in Israel from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem.

