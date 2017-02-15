Mexico threatens U.S. corn boycott

One Mexican lawmaker wants his country to stop buying corn from the United States.



The Mexican senator leads a committee on foreign relations and says he'll introduce a bill to buy corn from Brazil and Argentina instead of the U.S.



Mexico bought $2.4 billion worth of corn from the U.S. in 2015.



The threat of a corn boycott is in response to President Donald Trump's tough stances on the border with Mexico and NAFTA.



He blames the free trade agreement for sending manufacturing jobs to Mexico.



But U.S. corn exports to Mexico have increased more than 600 percent since the deal was enacted in 1994.