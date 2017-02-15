Mexico threatens U.S. corn boycott - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Mexico threatens U.S. corn boycott

Posted:
(NBC News) -

One Mexican lawmaker wants his country to stop buying corn from the United States.

The Mexican senator leads a committee on foreign relations and says he'll introduce a bill to buy corn from Brazil and Argentina instead of the U.S.
    
Mexico bought $2.4 billion worth of corn from the U.S. in 2015.
    
The threat of a corn boycott is in response to President Donald Trump's tough stances on the border with Mexico and NAFTA.
    
He blames the free trade agreement for sending manufacturing jobs to Mexico.
    
But U.S. corn exports to Mexico have increased more than 600 percent since the deal was enacted in 1994.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KITV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.