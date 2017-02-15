Historical streak of warm days for Siouxland

Our warm stretch of weather is going to continue as we progress through the latter half of our workweek with more above average temps expected into the weekend. Southerly flow and a ridge of high pressure are the main drivers of this February Thaw and the warmth won't be leaving us anytime soon. High temps in the 60s are projected right into next week in Sioux City with near record high possible this Friday. It's not even out of the question to break some record across the viewing area.

This streak has some historical importance to it because I'm anticipating 7 days at least of 50° high temps or warmer. 8 days is the longest streak of temperatures this warm which happened to occur on February 17, 1930. It's possible that we break that streak as we head into the middle of next week because more warmth is expected before we start to see colder temps work their way back into Siouxland as we step into next weekend.