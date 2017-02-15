LAKES AREA NEWS: Major expansion planned for Dickinson County Nature Center

A major expansion is in the works for the Dickinson County Nature Center.

Lee Sorenson, Director of the Dickinson County Conservation Board, outlined the plans at Tuesday Dickinson County Board of Supervisors meeting. He says the two-story, 2,000 square foot addition will be dedicated to one certain type of displays.

"It's a 2,000 square foot building and it's all going to be based on pollinators, how they're important to us, and we're trying to educate people that we need pollinators because they're a big proponent of our food source. If we don't have pollinators, our food source is affected. So we're not only looking at the butterflies, we're looking at the bees, we're looking at the hummingbirds, anything that affects pollinators is what we're going to educate people in that building," Sorenson said.

Sorenson says the $1.7 million project will be privately funded.

"All the funds are going to be coming through our conservation foundation through private donors. If you're interested in donating you can either contact the nature center and we will put you in contact with the people to make your donation. All those donations are tax deductible. So if you're interested in helping the Dickinson County Conservation, the conservation foundation, please give us a call and get you down the right path," Sorenson said.

Depending on fundraising, Sorenson says construction on the project could start soon.

"We're moving along quickly. We're hoping that construction starts in the summer and gets completed this year. We're really moving quick as it's an important, hot topic," Sorenson said.

Sorenson says the Dickinson County Conservation Board Monday evening approved hiring an architectural firm to design the addition.