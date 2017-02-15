Russian spy ship off Delaware coast - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Russian spy ship off Delaware coast

(CNN) -

Amidst a number of Russian moves concerning to the United States, one hits pretty close to home.

A Russian spy ship spotted off the coast of Delaware.

It's sailing in international waters and carries a variety of high-tech spying equipment, designed to intercept signals intelligence.

It's not the first time the ship has been deployed near the U.S. coast.

It was spotted off Florida in recent years, such moves were common during the Cold War.

It comes on the heels of a U.S. warship in the Black Sea having three encounters with Russian aircraft and on Tuesday, a senior military official told CNN that Moscow has deployed a cruise missile in an apparent treaty violation. 

