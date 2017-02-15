Explorers re-sign veteran infielder Mendonca

The Sioux City Explorers have re-signed infielder Tom Mendonca to a 2017 American Association contract. The 2017 season will mark Mendonca’s 9th season in professional baseball, 4th as a member of the X’s. Mendonca currently ranks 6th in Sioux City franchise history in career doubles (68), 8th in career RBIs (167), and 10th in career hits (293).

Mendonca was drafted by the Texas Rangers in the 2nd round (62nd overall) in the 2009 MLB June Amateur Draft following a stellar collegiate career at Fresno State. In 2008, Mendonca helped lead Fresno State to a College World Series championship and was named the 2008 College World Series most outstanding player and is still tied for the most home runs (4) in a College World Series. Tommy followed that with a very impressive 2009 season at Fresno State in which he clubbed 27 home runs and drove in 78 runs while batting .339. For his efforts, Mendonca was named the Fresno State Athlete of the Year, WAC Player of the Year, and was named to five All-American teams.

Last season for the Explorers, Mendonca led the X’s in home runs (8) and in walks (56), while finishing with the 2nd most RBIs (61). In 97 games, the Turlock, CA native collected 88 hits, including 18 doubles, and scored 55 runs to go along with a .366 on base percentage. Mendonca was a big part of the Explorers 2015 record breaking season, appearing in 90 games, racking up 102 hits with 139 total bases. The third basemen posted a .311 batting average and a .424 slugging percentage, while hitting 3 home runs, 26 doubles and scoring 46 runs while collecting 47 RBI’s.

Mendonca began his professional career in 2009 and played 4 seasons in the Rangers organization. He had his best statistical season in 2011 playing for the Double-A Frisco RoughRiders in which he belted 25 home runs, drove in 87 runs, and scored 75 runs to go along with his .278 batting average. For his efforts, Mendonca was named a 2011 Texas Rangers Organizational All-Star and was also named a mid-season and post-season Texas League All-Star. Tommy was promoted to the Triple-A Round Rock Express in 2012 where he appeared in 63 games, hitting 7 home runs and collecting 31 RBI’s. Mendonca’s last action in affiliated ball came in 2013 when he played in 40 games for the Philadelphia Phillies Double-A team in Reading, PA.

In other team news, the Explorers have traded RHP Dylan Rheault to the Winnipeg Goldeyes to complete an earlier trade on May 25, 2016 between the two clubs.

The Explorers 2017 home opener is set for Thursday, May 18th versus the Sioux Falls Canaries. Get in the game with the X’s during their 25th season in Siouxland by reserving your 2017 season ticket packages, flex ticket packages or company group outing by calling 712-277-WINS (9467).