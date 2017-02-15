Grassley addresses Mexico's threats to ban U.S. corn

A senator in Mexico appears poised to hit American farmers in the pocketbook by proposing a bill that would have Mexico will buy corn from Brazil and Argentina, instead of the United States.

During an anti-Trump rally, on Sunday, Senator Armondo Rios-Piter told reporters it's "a good way to tell them that this hostile relationship has consequences, and I hope that it changes." President Donald Trump has said he wants to make Mexico pay for a wall on the border, and he's threatened taxes of up to 35-percent on Mexican imports.

U.S Senator Charles Grassley, of Iowa, has talked with the president's trade advisor, Peter Navarro, and made one thing very clear. "What I'm trying to point out to Navarro is that you've got to make sure that, whatever you do, there's no retaliation against American agriculture because American agriculture is the only segment of the economy where we have a positive balance of trade," Grassley said.

Navarro briefed Grassley's Senate Finance Committee, this week, because that committee has jurisdiction over U.S. trade.