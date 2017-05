Nearly 5 million homes in the U-S don't have a smoke alarm installed.

The Deputy Fire Marshall for Sioux City Fire Rescue, Ryan Collin, joined us in the KTIV studios.

He stressed the importance of changing smoke alarms regularly, making sure they are in every room, and to always check the batteries.

If you need the Sioux City Fire Rescue to come to your home to check your smoke detector, call (712) 279-6377.