Local first grade elementary students spread kindness

One local elementary school decided to spread some kindness.

Lewis and Clark Elementary first graders visited the South Sioux City Fire Department to deliver treats and cards.

This was just one stop the school has made as a part of their new "Choose Kind" campaign.

Over 65 local businesses in South Sioux City are showing kindness with posters in their windows.

The students say they want to erase the negativity in the world.

Instead, they want to spread joy and kindness to others, so they started this campaign.

"And who doesn't listen to kids? And so we really started with that premise in mind that our students are the ones who are really going to make this shine," said Lewis and Clark Elementary Principal, Ben Schultz.

Students from kindergarten through fifth grade have been busy this week with visiting places within the community.

These students and staff members are encouraging businesses to join the campaign.

Even local professionals find kindness in their careers.

"Everyday kindness evolves around us, whether it's a call or helping a patient stopping and helping someone across the street when it's slick out, see people walking. So everyday we utilize the Choose kind slogan," said Fire Captain Jay Mathis.

This campaign has been such a success, other schools and communities have taken notice.

Businesses have reached out to the school, and asked if they can help.

Officials at Lewis and Clark Elementary hopes this kindness will continue to spread even after this week.

