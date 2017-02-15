SCPD say recent assaults possibly related

Sioux City Police continue interviewing witnesses after an assault on the Morningside College campus, Sunday.

The incident took place in front of the HPER Center shortly after 9:00 pm.

Police say they received a call, at 9:17 p.m, about the assault.

They say the victim did not know the alleged suspect.

Police say the assault may be related to another assault that they're investigating, which happened 11 minutes later, at the Comfort Inn Suites, also in the Morningside neighborhood.

Police say the suspect in that assault tried to grab a woman while she was working the front desk at the hotel.

"They do be appeared to be related just based off on the circumstances of each case, the time between each incident happening and it's a vague description but the general description does match," said Lori Noltze, crime prevention officer for the Sioux City Police Officer.

Police say the description of the suspect that fits both incidents was a man wearing dark sweatpants and sweatshirt.

Officials say there was an assault at the Fairfield Inn that they're looking into as well.

It happened early January with a similar scenario.

They say a man grabbed a maid while she was cleaning a room.

He ran off, and grabbed another woman on way out.

Police say if you have any information regarding the recent assaults to call Crime Stoppers at 258-TIPS.