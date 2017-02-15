South Sioux City Public Library honors a Siouxland historian

A Siouxland historian was recognized for his decades worth of work during a special ceremony in South Sioux City.

Gary Sides devoted much of his adult life researching the history of Dakota County, before his death in 2014.

Celebrating his life and work, today the South Sioux City Public Library opened the Gary Sides Memorial Historical Records Room.

The room provides documents of his research he did within his life and information about Dakota County.

Side's work was both remarkable and appreciated.

"He would have been a perfect librarian, he was very much into facts, figures, finding information, collecting as much information as he could. And so he was kinda a quiet individual but he invited a lot of people into his home that were always looking for information about Dakota County," said South Sioux City Library Director, David Mixdorf.

Anyone is welcome to view Side's work with a scheduled appointment with the South Sioux City library.

