Temps moving from mild to downright warm for February

Warmer weather started moving into western Siouxland today and that's the warmth we'll all be feeling over the next several days.

O'Neill got into the low 60s today while some communities in eastern Siouxland never got out of the 30s.

But the warm weather will continue to push east warming us all up with Friday likely being the warmest of the days to come as we could see some places hit the mid to upper 60s.

A weak cold front will cool us down on Saturday by about 5 to 10 degrees but we'll keep mostly sunny skies right on through Saturday.

Sunday could start to give us a little bit of cloud cover ahead of our next system but highs will still be mild in the low to mid 60s.

Sunday night and Monday gives us a chance of rain showers across the region.

But even with some clouds and rain, temperatures are expected to stay very mild with highs still in the low 60s.

Even on the back side of that system, we'll be staying well above average with highs still near 60 into the middle of next week.