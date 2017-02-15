Collective bargaining debate continues for second day in Des Moines

The collective bargaining debate that could affect thousands of public employees across Iowa continued Wednesday night in Des Moines.

The debate is going on for the second straight day.

Both the Senate and the House returned to the capital Wednesday morning for the controversial bill that would eliminate most collective bargaining rights for unions.

Republicans hold large majorities in both chambers and are expected to eventually pass the bill, although there could be changes and various procedural moves could delay the vote indefinitely.

Right now, Iowa's collective bargaining law ensures public workers, like teachers, nurses and correctional officers, can negotiate issues including health insurance, extra pay and grievances.

The bill would specifically prohibit those discussions.

"We're going to have families that won't know what's going to be covered, how much it's going to cost, it this will bankrupt their family," said Rep. Kirsten Running-Marquardt, (D) Cedar Rapids, IA. "And, I know with one of the larger contracts we have with the state of Iowa that coverage for autism is included in that. Can you tell me that families who their families are going through treatments, the ABA treatment, that that would still be included if their contract is up in just a couple months here?"

"What I can say is I believe this would actually, what we're trying to do here is actually provide the flexibility moving forward with all the changes that were being made on the national level that as a state we can actually have the flexibility to continue to offer good, affordable health care," said Rep. Steven Holt, (R) Denison, IA.

"Iowa state employees are paid 21 percent more than state employees nationally," said Rep. Dave Deyoe, (R) Nevada. "The private sector is getting paid less here than other states on average. So, I just wanted to point that out. Mostly, I think just to show there are some legitimate concerns about some differences between private sector and public sector pay here in the state."

"Back then we were proud to elect officials that embodied the ideals of society," said Rep. Chris Hall, (D) Sioux City. "That included conservatives that believed government could do good without racing to the bottom, depressing wages, and creating second class of citizens. But, now politics and government have become conflated and it is to the detriment of each and every one of us who serve in government. It is also to the detriment, more than anything to the public."

The proposed changes to Iowa's collective bargaining law would drastically change how public sector unions negotiate and organize on behalf of roughly 180,000 people in the state.

Academics say the ripple effect is weakened unions with reduced membership and less financial stability.