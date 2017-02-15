Technology helps track offenders

The Iowa Department of Corrections office in Sioux City which handles offenders on probation, parole and work release, say they have been using the ankle bracelets for about a decade.

"All offenders who have a minor victim are required to have a GPS Unit in the beginning of their supervision," said Kaia Downing, Parole Probation Officer.

The amount of time they are required to wear the bracelet depends on risk assessment, cooperation and treatment.

For those who do remove their ankle monitors and plan hit the road, along with a computer system, that is monitored on a regular basis, officials can also get instant text messages on their phone.

Parameters are set up for each person receiving an ankle monitor. They have inclusion zones.

"An inclusion zone is around an offenders residence where we can set up a curfew where they have to be home at a certain period of time," said Craig Hartman, Parole Probation Officer, Sioux City.

And law enforcement can also set up exclusion zones.

"Exclusion zones are usually victim oriented, if we have a victim that is really concerned about an offender coming at him or her we can basically put a circle on a map around their residence and if the offender goes within that circle it will set off an alarm." continued Hartman.

For monitoring one person, it costs $3.15 per day, per device.

To track the status of an offender, you can visit www.VineLink.com