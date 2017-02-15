Court rejects Iowa landowner challenge to Dakota Access pipeline

A district court judge has ruled against 14 Iowa landowners who sued to block the Dakota Access pipeline from crossing their property, concluding that the Iowa Utilities Board properly approved a permit for its construction.

Judge Jeffrey Farrell says in a decision filed Wednesday that the board adequately considered whether the pipeline provides a public convenience and necessity and its decision to grant a license was supported by state law and evidence.

The landowners challenged the board's decision claiming it was illegal to take farmland for a pipeline that provides no public service to Iowans.

The pipeline moves oil out of North Dakota across South Dakota and Iowa and into Illinois.

The attorney for the landowners, Bill Hanigan, says the decision will be appealed to the Iowa Supreme Court.