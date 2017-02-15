The Sassy Steppers show off their moves ahead of the Iowa Miss A - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

The Sassy Steppers show off their moves ahead of the Iowa Miss Amazing Pageant

Posted:
By Tiffany Lane, Multimedia Journalist
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -

A group of young women, from Sioux City, will take their best dance moves to Council Bluffs Friday for the Iowa Miss Amazing Pageant.

The "Sassy Steppers," showed off their routine, Wednesday night, in a final rehearsal for their family and friends before their big day. 

The pageant gives girls, and women, with disabilities the ability to display their talents and accomplishments.

The Sassy Steppers will hit the stage Friday.

Some are with the group for the first time, and others have been there for years.

And, there are many things the women can enjoy from the experience.

"My dress and my shoes and getting my nails done," said Calli Jeffords, a member of the Sassy Steppers from Sioux City.    

"What happens in this growing event is they build self-esteem, build new friends and they have a great time," said Nancy Mullally, director of residential services for Mid-Step Services."

There are 19 Sassy Steppers who will perform the routine to Meghan Trainor's "Wanna Be Me Too" at the pageant on Friday and Saturday night.

There, they will be eligible to win the choice awards.

