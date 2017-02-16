Senate endorses plan to make it harder to alter constitution

The South Dakota Senate wants to make it harder to amend the state constitution.



But, to do that, they have to have a public vote to amend the constitution.



The chamber voted 19-15 Wednesday to endorse adding a constitutional amendment to the 2018 ballot.



The amendment would increase the simple majority required for passage in an election to at least 60 percent of the votes cast.



It would also require a two-thirds vote in each chamber of the Legislature.



Right now, it simply takes a majority vote.