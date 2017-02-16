A show of immigrant strength across the country and in Siouxland - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

A show of immigrant strength across the country and in Siouxland

Posted:

Immigrants across the country are expected to stay home from school and work today to show how critical they are to the U.S. economy.
   
They and supporters are planning protests in Philadelphia, Boston, New York and other major cities.
   
"A Day Without Immigrants" comes in response to the Trump administration's pledge to increase the deportation of immigrants living in the country illegally.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KITV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.