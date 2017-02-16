Temperatures continue to soar upwards

Warmer weather is continuing to take over Siouxland as we step through the latter half of our workweek. High temps are expected to climb into the 60s today as high pressure holds strong. This will be about 30° above average for this time of the year which just goes to show how uncommon this stretch of warmth is. Westerly to southerly flow will be the driving factor in this major warm-up into our Friday with highs surging up into the mid to upper 60s under abundant sunshine.

A weak front will drop our temps back down towards 60° Saturday but that still leaves us well above where we should be for this time of the year. A few more clouds will develop on Sunday out ahead of system that will bring our first chance at moisture this week. We could even hear a rumble of thunder or two. Highs climb back into the 60s Sunday and Monday out ahead of the cold front before temps start to drop a bit as we head through the middle part of next week. Cooling will take place little by little with 50s expected by next Thursday.

Meteorologist T.J. Springer