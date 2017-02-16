Ernst: President Trump needs to "step up" against Russia

"President Donald Trump needs to step up and lead" the United States against Russia. That's according to U.S Senator Joni Ernst, of Iowa.

Speaking to reporters, Thursday morning, the Republican worried about the Trump administration's policy toward Russia.

She went on to say President Trump should "show strength against Vladimir Putin" following a series of actions, including that country's invasion of Ukraine, recent sightings of a Russian naval ship 30 miles off the U.S. coast, and rumored Russian hacking during the presidential campaign. "Russia is not our friend, and any threat to our nation's cybersecurity must be met with a firm response," said Sen. Joni Ernst, (R) Iowa.

Ernst says the U.S. response could include more sanctions. For now, Ernst says she wants to know what authority Congress has in this situation.