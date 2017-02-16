Rising close to record highs the next few days - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Rising close to record highs the next few days

Posted:
By Ron Demers, Chief Meteorologist
Record High Possibilities
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -

Sioux City came within one degree of a record high for Thursday, and we'll have several more chances to break records in the coming days.

Friday could be our warmest day to come as highs could get into the upper 60s although our record high is 71 degrees.

We'll cool some on Saturday but then with returning warmth Monday's forecast of 65 degrees could tie the day's record high.

Tuesday will also give us a chance at a record as well.

It looks like cooler weather will finally start moving in late this week.

