WHAT'S COOKIN'?: Carmel deLites Truffle Brownies

Christina Julius from Girl Scouts of America joined us in the KTIV kitchen to make some Carmel deLites Truffle Brownies.

Ingredients

· 1 box 13x9 sized brownies + ingredients on the back of the box

· 2 boxes Caramel deLites, crushed (save back 6 cookies for the topping)

· 1 package (8 ounces) cream cheese, softened

· 1 package semi-sweet or MILK chocolate chips, melted

Instructions

1. Bake the brownies according to the directions on the box.

2. Once the brownies are cool, mix the crushed Caramel deLites cookies and cream cheese together in a medium-sized bowl until completely combined.

3. Add the Caramel deLites mixture evenly on top of the brownies. Then pour the melted chocolate on top of the Caramel deLites truffles. Crush up the remaining Caramel deLites cookies loosely in your hand and sprinkle them on top of the melted chocolate. Refrigerate for at least 30 minutes or until the chocolate is hardened.

4. Store the brownies in the refrigerator.

Notes

If you make a 8x8 sized pan of brownies, cut the recipe in half.