60s arrive with more warmth to come

Now we all know the difference between mild February days (like yesterday) and warm February days (like today) as highs soared into the 60s for many of us and Sioux City so far has come within 1 degree of a record high hitting 65.

Friday is going to give us another day of warmth as highs get into the upper 60s still with a lot of sunshine.

We do see a cold front move through late Friday so Saturday will be a bit cooler but still stay way above average for this time of year.

Mid 60s return again Sunday and we could stay in the 60s into the middle of next week.

Our next rain chance comes our way on Monday and we could see even hear a rumble of thunder to the south.

Then another chance of rain could move in next Thursday and temperatures on Friday will finally fall to more February like numbers.