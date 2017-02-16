Eight local soccer players selected to play in tournament with O - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Eight local soccer players selected to play in tournament with Olympic connection

Posted:
By Haley Rustvold, News Photographer
Connect
SOUTH SIOUX CITY, NE (KTIV) -

A group of Siouxland soccer players will play in a weekend tournament as part of the Olympic Development Program. 

The program allows officials to identify and develop elite players to represent their state.

The eight players will travel to Memphis, Tennessee to compete with higher level teams.

This is the second year the South Sioux City Soccer Club has been a part of this program, and it's brought a big impact to the community. 

"It's important because they get to play at a high level, they get to see what else is out there. They get to travel and see what other states and the competition is there, we got a small community here so there aren't too many teams we gotta travel,  so it's good for them to get the experience to play other teams," said South Sioux City Soccer Club coach, Dustin Karnes. 

The group will play in at least three games during the tournament.

Some of the players could see a fourth game, and if some get selected to play in a big game the last day, they will end up playing four.
    

    

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KITV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.