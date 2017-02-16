Eight local soccer players selected to play in tournament with Olympic connection

A group of Siouxland soccer players will play in a weekend tournament as part of the Olympic Development Program.

The program allows officials to identify and develop elite players to represent their state.

The eight players will travel to Memphis, Tennessee to compete with higher level teams.

This is the second year the South Sioux City Soccer Club has been a part of this program, and it's brought a big impact to the community.

"It's important because they get to play at a high level, they get to see what else is out there. They get to travel and see what other states and the competition is there, we got a small community here so there aren't too many teams we gotta travel, so it's good for them to get the experience to play other teams," said South Sioux City Soccer Club coach, Dustin Karnes.

The group will play in at least three games during the tournament.

Some of the players could see a fourth game, and if some get selected to play in a big game the last day, they will end up playing four.

