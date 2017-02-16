South Sioux City elementary school brings history to life - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

South Sioux City elementary school brings history to life

Posted:
By Ashly Richardson, Multimedia Journalist
Fifth graders at Lewis and Clark Elementary brought history to life as they posed as some of the most important figures in American history. 

Students learned to retain information by being 'wax figures.' 

The kids stayed still as parents, teachers and classmates pressed a "button" on each student. 

Once that button was pressed, students recited information about the figure they portrayed.

"This is just amazing to watch students actually be so engaged in their own learning and to sit there and demonstrate their learning to so many different adults, I'm not sure I could do that often. So, it's amazing to watch fifth graders really understand and engage with what they've learned about specific great Americans from the past" says Matthew Blomstedt, Nebraska Commissioner of Education. 

This is the third year students at Lewis and Clark have participated in the event.

