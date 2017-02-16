Senate GOP leader: Protest bill needs legislative oversight

The Senate GOP leader says that Gov. Dennis Daugaard's public safety legislation that was spurred by North Dakota's oil pipeline protests likely needs to allow for future legislative oversight to pass.

South Dakota Senate Majority Leader Blake Curd said Thursday that the proposal should include provisions that allow the Legislature to consider in the future whether the powers in the bill continue to be necessary.

The measure would make it clear that the governor's emergency response authority applies to destructive protests, create new trespassing penalties and make it a crime to obstruct highways.

The Republican governor says he wouldn't oppose a sunset provision in the measure. Daugaard's office has said the proposal is based on lessons North Dakota learned from large demonstrations over the Dakota Access pipeline last year.